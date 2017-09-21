Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts of Fairmont - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts of Fairmont

The City of Fairmont Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Fairmont.

The department is repairing a water line break affecting Bonasso Dr., Cacapon Cr., Greenbrier Plaza and the surrounding area.

Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at (304) 366-1461 on Sept. 23 after 8 a.m. to determine if the advisory has been lifted. 

