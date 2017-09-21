Clarksburg City Council Moves Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Project Forward

Thursday night, Clarksburg City Council approved two USDA loan bonds both combined for approximately $12 million.

The funding from those loans will go to the enlarging and improving the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. The total cost for the art center is approximately $15 million. The city has applied for historic and new market tax credits that will help offset the cost of the center.

“The project is moving along as scheduled. If you go by you’ll see a lot of work that’s being done. They’re doing some concrete work in the interior, and then doing some facade work on the exterior. So, it’s moving according to schedule,” said Cathy Goings, Mayor for the City of Clarksburg.

Also, Clarksburg City Council held and approved a second reading of an ordinance to revise the industrial pretreatment program fees for the city’s waste water disposal system. The ordinance will raise the fee from $25 to $30 per thousand gallons of waste water and increase to the truck entry fee to $20 per truck.