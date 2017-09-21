Morgantown Firefighters Respond to Fire at Local Business

UPDATE:

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday evening.

The structure housed two businesses, the Blue Moose Cafe and the former All U Need convenience store and a second-floor apartment, according to a press release from the Morgantown Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire is believed to have originated in the apartment area and was contained to the upper levels structure.

The fire is currently under investigation, but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The damage is estimated to be $100,000.

ORIGINAL:

Firefighters in Morgantown are currently on the scene of a confirmed structure fire.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fire started at a building on Walnut Street around 6:40 p.m.

There's no word any injuries at this time.

Stay with 12 New for more on this developing story.