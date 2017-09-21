Dominion Energy Employees Work On Cemetery Restoration Project

White Oaks is a growing area of Bridgeport and many businesses like Thrasher Engineering, Antero Resources, and Dominion Energy call it home, but employees at Dominion Energy work to uncover what was here before them.

"Well when we first moved into White Oaks, I was given the archeological report that Thrasher did when they were developing the area and I thought to myself that would make a good environmental project," said Christine Mitchell, Dominion.

More than 30 employees worked to uncover and preserve a family graveyard established in the 1800's.

"It is really important because this is a family grave and these are people's family," said Sydney Stapleton, Harrison County Historical Society. "They may not know they are here. It is important for genealogy to have this marked and recorded so if they do want to try to find their family members, they will have that access and this isn't lost to history cause this is kind of in the middle of the woods.

Preserving the graveyard took hours of digging, but it also included a special cleaner.

"For the stones we use a cleaner called D2 that was created by the National Park Service for National Monuments and you basically just clean the grave with it," said Stapleton. "You do water and that and scrub it and spray it and you scrub it until it is as clean as you can get it and after that the D2 actually works for weeks coming."

Many of the employees that took part in the preservation are part of the Diversity and Inclusion Council at Dominion Energy.

"I just want to give some respect to my ancestors also," said employee Darrell Chapman. "You know I'm not sure that everyone here knows that this is also a slave gravesite so I just wanted to make sure and come up and give my respects."

Dominion says that it is the Diversity Council's mission to honor ancestry because it's what makes the employees unique and diverse.