PITAR Hosts U.S. Magistrate Judge Guest Speaker

Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Recovery, or PITAR, met Thursday in Clarksburg.



The guest speaker was U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi.

Concerned citizens, people who work in the criminal justice system and counselors exchanged ideas on how to better prepare addicts to assimilate back into society after being in prison.

"Those who struggle with addiction...the question is how do we respond to that in a meaningful way, so that when we're done with them in the court system, in the correction system that they can be a more responsible individual, that they have hope, because I think that makes a community safer," said Judge Aloi.



PITAR meets each month to discuss drug-related issues.