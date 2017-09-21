LCHS Opens New Pantry

Lewis County High School was teaming up with local organizations to keep its students well-fed.

The school opened its new Blue and Gray Pantry for the first time Thursday afternoon, with help from the Family Resource Network.

The pantry was created to help students keep up on their nutrition during the week, when snacks can go a long way towards keeping them healthy.

School staff said it is a very real need in the county.

"When we give out those backpack programs, the kids, if we're late in the lockers, the kids are looking for them, and they trade food back and forth to take home whatever they want," said LCHS Principal Derek Lambert.

The Mountaineer Food Bank was also on hand to provide fresh produce and cold gallons of milk to those families in need.