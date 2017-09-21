St. Mary's Grade School Holds Annual Pumpkin Drop

St. Mary's Grade School held its fifth annual pumpkin drop Thursday in Clarksburg.



The school got the idea from West Virginia University's pumpkin drop.

Fourth, fifth and sixth-graders worked solo or in teams to create the best protection for their pumpkin. The students dropped 28 pumpkins from the fifth level of the parking garage.The goal was to come the closest to a target while keeping the pumpkin intact.

The rest of the elementary school students were able to watch the pumpkin drops.