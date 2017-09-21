Principal's Leadership Academy Begins for Another Year

Almost 100 principals from around the state gathered in Flatwoods this week for the first session of this year's Principal's Leadership Academy. It is a program organized by the state's Center for Professional Development that aims to encourage and assist first-year principals as they take on a new challenge.



"We group the new principals into teams based on what level they are at a school, so we put all the elementary, middle and high schools together, and they form a professional learning network within the teams," said Natalie Webb, a principal at North Elementary School in Monongalia County and one of the academy's team leaders this year.



This week's meeting is the first face-to-face session of the year, but the academy continues all year long, by keeping those networks active, and connecting new principals to more experienced ones around the state. But the academy sets its sights much farther ahead.



"This is one of the programs that we provide and it not only provides mentoring, it provides instruction, continued support, collaboration and professional learning for any new principal in the state of West Virginia," said Lorrie Smith, CEO of the Center for Professional Development.



Classes during the meeting this week focus more on the administrative role a principal holds in their school, but as the year goes on, participants learn more about improving education in their schools, both for their students and their teachers.



"It also gives me the opportunity to learn as a principal, because we are teaching that we have to be lifelong learners and this gives me the opportunity to learn right along with them," said Webb.