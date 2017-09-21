Marion County Students Offer Prayers and Blessing During Prayer - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Marion County Students Offer Prayers and Blessing During Prayer Walk

By Chris Marrs, Video Journalist
Meanwhile, Marion County students hit the streets Thursday offering prayers and blessings to members of the community.

Fairmont Catholic School held its annual prayer walk in downtown Fairmont.

The students walked to several places including Scott Place Shelter, the Soup Opera, and the police and fire stations.

"The community takes care of us. We like to make sure that we are keeping the community in prayer and that we have them in our hearts and that they know that we are praying for them every day, that's one of the reasons we exist as a school," said Cynthia Garcia, teacher. 

The prayer walk also included stops at the public library, courthouse and the veteran's memorial.

