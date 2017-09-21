WVDA Hosts Fruit and Vegetable Growers Safety Training

Food growers met Thursday in Bridgeport with WVU Extension Service, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) and West Virginia State University to talk about rules and regulations for producing safe food.

The focus was on food to be sold in a commercial setting. New rules from the Food and Drug Administration were on the agenda.



"The thing is that most producers are already doing that. They are growing safe food. What they fall short in is basically documenting what they are doing. That's the thing we are encouraging people is that if you didn't document it, it didn't happen. So, we really want to urge you to keep records and document what you are doing and do it right the first time," said Dee Singh-Knights, WVU Extension specialist.



For more information, contact your local WVU Extension office.