Innovation Center to Aid Local Dental School

West Virginia University School of Dentistry students will have access to state-of-the-art technology at the school's new Innovation Center.

The new equipment was all donated from a variety of organizations through the Center for Research and Education in Technology, CRET.

The Innovation Center officially opened Thursday. Community members were invited to tour the new facility.

"It's a pretty incredible opportunity for students to have this side-by-side-by-side comparison of all these different units, materials and technology, it's extremely unique. There are only two of these in the country and to be awarded the third is pretty incredible," said Dr. Laren Yura, Innovation Center director.

The Innovation Center is located in Suncrest Towne Centre in Morgantown.