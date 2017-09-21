FSU Presidential Candidate Takes Campus Tour

Five candidates for Fairmont State University president will tour the campus and meet with the university community.

Athens State University President Robert Glenn began his FSU visit Thursday.

During a meeting with faculty and staff, Glenn said he values fostering relationships between the local community and the university.

Glenn has experience working on university campuses that have close partnerships with community colleges similar to FSU and Pierpont Community and Technical College.

Glenn has also worked at Middle Tennessee State University, Missouri State University, the University of North Alabama and Birmingham Southern College.