East Fairmont High Students to Host Color Run

"Paint the town red" is a common expression that will become a reality in the coming weeks.

The East Fairmont Class of 2019 My School Color Run is set to take place October 8.

Participants will "paint the town" a variety of different colors during the 5k fun run to raise money for school activities.

Junior Class President Jenna Stewart said the run will be an exciting community event.

"Just have fun, and be excited and just get out and move. Just be with other people, and be able to enjoy time with other people and just have fun. There's going to be music and food and it's just going to be a good time," Stewart said.

To sign up for the color run, click here.