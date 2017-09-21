2 Brothers Find a Way to Dedicate Their Passion for a Special Purpose

Two brothers, Derek and Cody Rogers, have turned a hobby into much more and now they do so with a new purpose in mind.

Rogers Brothers Racing has outfitted its race car with a special decal and wrap that is in memory of their cousin Ethan Fittro of Buckhannon who died just a few weeks ago in a car accident.

Fittro raced ATVs, and the brothers said they looked forward to him joining him in the race car business.

"The motivation is that you can replace cars. You can replace any money that is ever lost but you can't replace memories. You can't replace the things that people make you feel. You just can't replace people in general and that is what keeps us driving," said Cody Rogers, driver of the newly dedicated race car.

The brothers have race the newly dedicated car at tracks in Marietta, Ohio and even as far as Florida. They work on their cars in their father's garage in Shinnston.