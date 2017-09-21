2 West Virginia Democrats Announce Candidacy for Congress

Two people have announced their candidacy for West Virginia's First Congressional seat currently held by Republican David McKinley.
West Virginia University College of Law's Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Kendra Fershee will run as a Democrat. Fershee lives in Morgantown.
Last week, Wheeling businessman Ralph Baxter announced his candidacy. He will also run as a Democrat.
The general election for this post will be in 2018.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.