DOH Crews Say Chestnut Street Improvements Are Almost Complete

One street in Clarksburg that connects two sides of town has been undergoing road improvements for the last few weeks.
Chestnut Street in Clarksburg has been closed for some time but the Division of Highways said its project on the road is about to be complete.
The project is set to be completely done around the end of September. Project Engineer Jason Nelson said they have finished paving and painting and just need to install guardrails.
