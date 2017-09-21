Alderson Broaddus, Glenville State Prep For I-79 Barrel Classic

As Alderson Broaddus and Glenville State prepare for a big non-conference rivalry contest that will take place in Philippi on Saturday, both teams know better than to take the other team lightly. The rivalry is still alive, as both teams are even, winning one at home a piece.

"They are a pretty solid team all around we just have to execute our game plan," Battlers quarterback, Connor McWilliams said. "Obviously, we went 0-2 to start the season, but last week we hopped right back on track and we're definitely fired up and ready to go."

Now, it's Glenville State's turn to chase that elusive first win. Austin Ratliff and the Pioneers know they will have to play a full four quarters to bring home the hardware.

"This is what you live for, we want a trophy sitting in our suite here again, and I think it's something we are going to take advantage of on Saturday," said Ratliff.