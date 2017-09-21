Tucker County Leaf Peepers Festival Begins

The 29th Annual Leaf Peepers Festival is a celebration of the changing autumn leaves in the high Tucker County Mountains.

This year’s festival will feature the Annual Fall Colors Golf Tournament, Run For It, photo contests, inflatable amusements, Appalachian Food and Craft Fair and much more.

Organizations work together to get the mountain ready to welcome leaf peepers to Tucker County.

“We’re just getting ready for the festival; things are going up; the tents are up. We’re getting signs ready letting everybody know what’s happening, and the fall leaf colors are perfect. It’s absolutely gorgeous. They might not be changing in the lower elevations but here in Tucker County the leaves are already changing,” said Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jessica Waldo.

The Festival begins Friday with Scenic Chairlift Rides and Fall Foliage Horseback Rides in Canaan Valley.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit Leaf Peeper Festival Event website and Facebook page.