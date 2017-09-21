Section of Road in Bridgeport Closed for Upgrade

The City of Bridgeport has closed a section of Faris Avenue. The city will be working to upgrade a storm drain.

The section of road between 200 Faris Avenue to 216 Faris Avenue will be closed daily beginning September 20. Crews will be working from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily until the project is completed.



The city has asked drivers to detour from Faris Avenue to Wyatt Street to Anderson Street to Faris Avenue.

Please contact the City of Bridgeport at 304-842-8206 with any questions or concerns.