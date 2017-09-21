Davis & Elkins College Celebrates International Students

Davis & Elkins College honored its international student population with the very first International Flag Raising Ceremony.
Students held and raised flags from their home countries and processed into Liberal Arts Hall on campus to display the flags in the foyer. College officials hope this is the first of many events honoring international students.
Participants got to hang out and admire the flags and sample foods from other countries before heading back to class.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.