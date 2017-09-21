Randolph County Commission Votes to Support Road Bond

Randolph County Commission voted Thursday evening to support the West Virginia Road Bond.

Commission President Mike Taylor said the Road Bond not only benefits the state by moving forward with Corridor H but also benefits Randolph County residents. The Bond includes funds for repairs and maintenance on 21 additional roads within the county.

“There are other projects on the schedule that will benefit not only the residents of the state of West Virginia but also the residents of Randolph County. So, our major thrust is getting Corridor H completed which we are well on our way,” Taylor said.

Taylor hopes the Mountain State Forest Festival Weekend does not deter Randolph County voters on October 7 and urges residents to early vote at the Wees Annex building starting September 22.