'World Alzheimer's Day' Brings Awareness to Care Options for Patients

Thursday, September 21 is World Alzheimer's Day, raising awareness for the 6th leading cause of death in the nation. It's often known as a "Family Disease," affecting those with the condition as well as their loved ones.

"Every family will be affected by Alzheimer's, if you have not. It will happen," said Debbie Dean, staff nurse and patient care coordinator at St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon.

It's a topic that resonates with millions of Americans: caring for your elderly loved ones and helping them make the right decisions. But for the 47 million people living with dementia, where they live could make all the difference.

"It truly does take a village, and it takes a lot of people helping those families so that person can live with dignity and respect," said Charlotte Green, clinical liaison and marketing representative for Right at Home.

For many, that means remaining at home with the help of a family member. But if that gets to be overwhelming, companies like "Right At Home" are there to help.

"Caregivers are burnt out, and they need to take care of themselves at some point," said Green. "We can come in and relieve them for as little as four hours a day, once a week --- or we can actually provide 24/7 care. It's very hard, but it's very rewarding because we see the results when we give caregivers a little bit of respite time."

Care plans can include a variety of services, from in-home personal assistance, meal preparation, transportation, and much more.

"Their memory's already being taxed, so if we can keep them in familiar surroundings, it helps them and their families," said Green.

That familiarity is critical for any Alzheimer's patient, especially if staying at home isn't an option.

"They will gravitate towards pictures of their family...maybe a rocking chair....a comforter from their bed," said Dean.

Many nursing homes or hospitals, like St. Joe's, provide long-term residential care in a comfortable setting.

"Just to make them feel like this is their home. This is where they live. We have one gentleman that enjoys his newspapers. He's a big sports fanatic, so we have to make sure he knows when the West Virginia game is on," said Dean.

As of now, the nursing care facility is at full capacity. While not all of its 16 residents suffer from memory loss, their individual levels of care are determined by an assessment every three months.

"We have three aides on day shift, we have a nurse. So we do feel that we are very well-staffed," said Dean, whose father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was a resident there when he passed away.

"It's hard to see someone who's so strong, who had never spent a day in the hospital, who went through World War II, come to the point where he couldn't walk. I think it's a comfort to know there are facilities that provide the love, compassion, and care that we would want to give our family if they were at home," said Dean.

Keeping the memory of our loves ones alive is also crucial in the fight against dementia. You can show your support on Sunday, October 15th during Morgantown's "Walk to End Alzheimer's."