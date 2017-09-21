WVU Professor Cites State Funding Cuts in Health Overhaul

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia University health policy expert says the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. Senate would cost states more than $80 billion in 2026 and even more the following year with expanded Medicaid rolled back.

Simon Haeder, assistant professor at the Rockefeller School of Policy and Politics, says the package would also repeal insurance market protections for people with pre-existing conditions and impose a strict per-capita cap on Medicaid payments.

Haeder says the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill would eliminate, or let states eliminate, major insurance regulations that came out of the federal law like required coverage for prescription drugs and maternity care.

A spokesman says Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin opposes the bill.

A spokeswoman says Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is still evaluating it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.