Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Rivesville Lifted

UPDATE (9/25/17 10:57 a.m.):



The Rivesville Water Department has lifted the Boil Water Advisory on Route 19/Baxter Road.

ORIGINAL (9/21/17 1:39 p.m.):



The Town of Rivesville has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water main break.

Crews expect the break to be repaired by the end of day Thursday, September 21.

Customers that live on Route 19/Baxter Road are asked to boil their water until further notice.

For information, call the Town of Rivesville at 304-278-5301.

General guidelines on ways to lessen health risks are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.