Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Rivesville

The Town of Rivesville has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water main break.

Crews expect the break to be repaired by the end of day Thursday, September 21.

Customers that live on Route 19/Baxter Road are asked to boil their water until further notice.

For information, call the Town of Rivesville at 304-278-5301.

General guidelines on ways to lessen health risks are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.