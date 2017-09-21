Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Rivesville - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Rivesville

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
The Town of Rivesville has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water main break. 

Crews expect the break to be repaired by the end of day Thursday, September 21. 

Customers that live on Route 19/Baxter Road are asked to boil their water until further notice. 

For information, call the Town of Rivesville at 304-278-5301.

General guidelines on ways to lessen health risks are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

