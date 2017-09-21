Morgantown Man Arrested for Stabbing in Westover

A Morgantown man was arrested in relation to a stabbing in Westover Wednesday night.

Charles Ralston allegedly stabbed John Richie over a cell phone and $20, according to the Westover Police Department.

Police were dispatched to an apartment on Holland Avenue at approximately 11:40 p.m. and found Richie and his girlfriend, who told police what occurred after Ralston and Richie got into a verbal argument over the phone and money.

Richie's girlfriend showed police a picture and gave a description of Ralston.

Richie was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries, police said.

Morgantown Police found Ralston later that evening, and he was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding by the Westover Police.