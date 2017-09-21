1 Person Killed in Single-Vehicle in Beverly

UPDATE (9/21/17 3:45 p.m.):

The person that was transported from the scene of the accident has died.

David Cassell, 30, of Cass, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Department. He was the only one in the vehicle.

ORIGINAL (9/21/17 11:58 a.m.):

A single-vehicle accident occurred near Scotts Lake Road in Beverly along Routes 219/250, according to Randolph County 911 officials.

The accident was reported at approximately 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

One person was transported from the scene, 911 officials said.

The Beverly Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department and Randolph County EMS.