Dianna Graves Appointed to West Virginia House of Delegates - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Dianna Graves Appointed to West Virginia House of Delegates

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has named Republican Dianna Graves to fill a vacant seat in the House of Delegates.

Graves' appointment in District 38 spanning parts of Kanawha and Putnam counties was announced Tuesday. She replaces Nancy Reagan Foster, a Republican who resigned earlier this month to tend to her family and her business.

Graves is from Cross Lanes and works as an auditor at a Charleston accounting firm.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.