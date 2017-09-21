Dianna Graves Appointed to West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has named Republican Dianna Graves to fill a vacant seat in the House of Delegates.

Graves' appointment in District 38 spanning parts of Kanawha and Putnam counties was announced Tuesday. She replaces Nancy Reagan Foster, a Republican who resigned earlier this month to tend to her family and her business.

Graves is from Cross Lanes and works as an auditor at a Charleston accounting firm.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.