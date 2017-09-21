Morgantown Lyft Driver Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Morgantown Lyft driver Wednesday on a sexual assault charge.

Ademola Ajibade, 37, living in Morgantown, was working as a Lyft driver on September 16 when he was hired by a 24-year-old female, deputies said.

According to deputies, Ajibade was driving the victim home when he stopped around midnight at a location in Monongalia County and had sexual intercourse with her while she was physically helpless.

Ajibade was arraigned by Magistrate Sandy Holepit. Ajibade has been charged with second degree sexual assault, and his bond was set at $75,000.



The Morgantown Police Department conducted the investigation.