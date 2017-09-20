Thrasher Engineering Fills Backpacks For Foster Children

Members of Thrasher Engineering along with members of the class Leadership West Virginia joined forces on Wednesday evening.

The class brings leaders from around the state together to learn about different regions within the state and about economic development and energy. As part of the program the leadership class has to come up with a project and this year’s class decided to put together back-packs for West Virginia.

“The Idea behind this was to provide backpacks to foster children who are in middle school, high school age to include things such as a kindle fire, a watch, blankets; something like that, that’s their own,” said Clay Riley, VP Business Development for Thrashers Engineering.

Members hope the foster children receiving the personalized back-pack can use the items they’ve received, and hope they’ll pay it forward in the future by giving back to someone in need.