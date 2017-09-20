West Virginia Service Dog Support Group Offers Emergency Training

West Virginia Service Dog Support Group was formed so that handlers would have a community to support each other.

The group started three years ago and has grown ever since. On Wednesday night, the group met at the Harrison County Senior Center and the dogs learned how to cope in an emergency. Handlers received training with a firefighter to help the dogs get comfortable with first responders.

“So that when and if an accident happens they’ll already be familiar and it will make it a lot easier on their owner and the dog, because it won’t excite them that the fireman shows out in all his turnout gear. It’s just something else, I’ve already seen that and I am ready to go,” said James Burns, West Virginia Service Dog Support Group organizer.

Group organizers said dogs learn by seeing the fireman dressing in gear and that they will remember the experience. Organizers added that the training for both the owner and service dog is important.