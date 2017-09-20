Honda Athlete of the Week: Liberty's Broderick Lantz

Broderick Lantz has played a major role in Liberty’s dominant start to the season. The senior fullback has already racked up 685 yards on the ground and nine rushing touchdowns.

He scored twice in Liberty’s 35-7 win over Philip Barbour in Week 4, after scoring four times the week before, when he carried the Mountaineers to a 49-35 win over Lincoln.

The son of defensive coordinator Ryan Lantz, Broderick is making his presence known in many ways.

“He’s a coach’s boy, so he understands the game," said head coach A.J. Harman. "This is his fourth year in the system, so he gets it. He’s a coach’s dream.”

Added Lantz: “We have the mentality of four yards a carry, and whenever we think that, it really helps us go out there and do what we have to do to win.”

But for Lantz, and backfield mate Dalton Westfall, “four yards a carry” is often an understatement.

Last week, Lantz scored on a 66-yard run. He’s exploded for several big plays in each of Liberty’s three wins. Lantz says he worked on improving his breakaway speed in the offseason.

"After we hit that second level, it’s just turn on the after burners, look for that one cut and go,” said Lantz.

But the fullback is making an even greater impact this season, in the way he leads his teammates. Harman says, that’s Lantz’s biggest improvement.

“You saw in that Lincoln game, when Dalton went down with cramps almost the whole second half, Broderick put the team on his back," said Harman. "He’s a competitor through and through. We’ve had some very competitive kids, and he ranks up there with the top of them.”

No matter the situation, Lantz always wants what’s best for the team. He and Westfall are good friends on-and-off the field. To Lantz, it doesn’t matter who carries the load on offense, as long as the Mountaineers make it back to the playoffs.

“We both wanna get the ball, but we know what we have to do to win," he said. "If he’s getting the ball, it’s no big deal to me, and if I’m getting the ball, it’s no big deal to him. We just want to win.”