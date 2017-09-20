Listen to Episode 5 of the Road to Wheeling Podcast

Did Week 4 give us a preview of match-ups to come in the playoffs?

Class AA powers Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport went head-to-head, while Class AAA No. 1 University survived an outing at Wheeling Park thanks to a last-second field goal. Nick Farrell and Dave Stingo break down each of those games in the latest episode of the Road to Wheeling podcast.

Dave also gives his picks for Week 5, after his worst week to date (5-5 in Week 4, 28-12 on the year).

