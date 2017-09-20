White Hall Decides on Public Safety Building

After extensive search efforts the Town of White Hall has settled on a public safety building.

Town officials said they needed more space and now hope to purchase an old State Farm building located next to the Tygart Valley Cinema for 1.45 million dollars.

The building will house the police department, town hall, public works, EMS and fire department.

Currently the town's public works building is a rented garage and the police department is housed in one small room.

"A lot more space to do the things that we need to do for the town. We've been struggling in the small area that we have. Things are growing in White Hall and we need to do something to keep up with it," said Guy Ward, White Hall mayor.

The property is about 4.1 acres.