FSU Candidates Continue to Visit Campus

Fairmont State's President search continued Wednesday morning as the second candidate toured campus and met with faculty, staff and students.

Robert Mock is a veteran and former president of Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus.

Mock said he has experience teaching in the classroom and would prioritize being an "accessible leader" by making weekly visits to the dining hall, and by meeting with faculty and staff members one-on- one.

He said supporting victims of sexual assault is important to him.

Mock also laid out a detailed plan of action which includes creating a transition team, holding budget meetings and distributing campus climate surveys.