Restaurant Road Trip: Gourmet Catering and Restaurant

Whether you are looking for a good lunch option while at work or a friendly place to dine with your family, our latest restaurant road trip stop promises something for everyone.

Gourmet Catering and Restaurant is serving up hot hoagies for lunch, and the best part is they deliver right to you. The name Gourmet Catering and Restaurant says it all.



But it wasn't too long ago that the location was something different.

"Well the location was formally my father's work garage, and everybody's bicycles, anybody that needed anything done was done here," explained Mary Kay Lindsay, owner.

From fixing bikes in her father's work garage to now preparing salads with all the fixings, Mary Kay said she knows her dad is smiling down.

"It was like a shiny penny was on the ground when the black top was done and my dad always sent me pennies from heaven. And honestly that was just really a sign that he wasn't mad about filling in, he was just really happy," said Lindsay.

Lindsay isn't just making her dad happy. She makes customers from near and far feel right at home at her table.

"It is a great place to come and have lunch. You sit down and relax and here in all honesty, you feel like you are part of the family," said Douglas Hogue, restaurant regular.

If you can't make it to the restaurant to enjoy pasta dishes, Gourmet Catering and Restaurant will bring lunch to you, loading up salads and promising quick service with its to-go orders. Mary Kay and her family pack the perfect lunch, like steak hoagies.

Reporter Elayna Conard sat down with owner Mary Kay.

Mary Kay and her family have prepared several specials, whether you are eating in or carrying out, these are great go-tos: a house salad, spinach salad with all the toppings, pizza, great dinner option would be pasta with chicken and vegetables but a go-to that is never going to fail you is a steak hoagie with hot peppers, cheese and of course steak.