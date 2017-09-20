Former Governor Caperton Visits Shinnston Museum

A former West Virginia governor was visited Harrison County Wednesday morning.
Governor Gaston Caperton was in Shinnston to visit the Bice-Ferguson Memorial Museum. He was there to highlight the work he does with the College Board and the importance of education.
Caperton said it is a privilege to continue to work with the organization in a place he knows so well.
"I've been lucky to be able to run that at one time in my life, so I still have an interest in what happens in communities, particularly communities in West Virginia," said Caperton.
Caperton continues to work for the College Board as a consultant after stepping down as president.
