Former Governor Caperton Visits Shinnston Museum

A former West Virginia governor was visited Harrison County Wednesday morning.

Governor Gaston Caperton was in Shinnston to visit the Bice-Ferguson Memorial Museum. He was there to highlight the work he does with the College Board and the importance of education.

Caperton said it is a privilege to continue to work with the organization in a place he knows so well.

"I've been lucky to be able to run that at one time in my life, so I still have an interest in what happens in communities, particularly communities in West Virginia," said Caperton.

Caperton continues to work for the College Board as a consultant after stepping down as president.