28 People Named in Federal Methamphetamine & Firearm Indictments

Twenty-eight people were named in two indictments handed down by a federal grand jury sitting in Clarksburg in August, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
A 50-count methamphetamine distribution indictment alleges that a group of individuals conspired with one another to distribute the drug in Upshur County from March 2016 to August 2017.
The methamphetamine indictment included the following people:
A 20-count firearms indictment alleges that a group of individuals conspired with one another to steal a large amount of firearms, sell those firearms, and barter those firearms for drugs in Upshur County from October 2016 to August 2017.
The firearms indictment included the following people:
"This case is one more example of what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies collaborate and work together to rid our communities of illegally-obtained weapons and drugs," said Betsy Steinfeld Jividen, acting U.S. Attorney. "We will continue these efforts to prosecute those who continue to plague our state with methamphetamines and other harmful, illegal substances."
According to Special Agent in Charge Stuart Lowrey of the ATF Louisville Field Division, the roundup is the result of a "regionally- significant, armed drug-trafficking organization based in Upshur County." The 28 people not only distributed "large amounts of methamphetamine" but also "endangered the public through the illegal acquisition, use, and transfer of firearms as part of their criminal activity."
"This case is an outstanding example of the success law enforcement can have when agencies work together to protect the public we serve," Lowrey said.
