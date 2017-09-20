Report: Los Angeles to Get 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles has reached an agreement that will bring the 2028 Summer Olympics to Southern California, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The agreement means Paris will host the 2024 Games. The Los Angeles 2024 Olympic Bid Committee has scheduled a news conference for 8 p.m. ET Monday with Mayor Eric Garcetti expected to officially announce the agreement, according to ESPN.

The IOC approved a rule change earlier this month allowing it to break with tradition and award two games at once. With only Paris and Los Angeles bidding for 2024, that essentially meant both cities would win Olympic bids, with the details to be worked out before the IOC met again to officially ratify the decision in September.

Los Angeles was widely expected to end up with the later of the two Olympic Games since organizers seemed at least grudgingly open to the idea while Paris officials continually pushed back on moving off the 2024 Games.

Paris and Los Angeles were left as the only contenders for 2024 when Budapest withdrew its bid in February. Officials from both Paris and Los Angeles had stressed that their cities already have more than 90% of the facilities they need to host, reducing the additional cost.

Los Angeles will be hosting the Olympics for a third time, having previously hosted in 1984 and 1932.

The 2028 Olympics would mark the return of the Summer Games to the U.S. for the first time since Atlanta hosted in 1996. Salt Lake City hosted the last Olympics in America with the 2002 Winter Games.