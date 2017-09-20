3-on-3 Basketball Added to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee added 3-on-3 basketball, BMX Freestyle cycling and more mixed-gender events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic program on Friday.

Overall, the changes represent a net increase of 15 events for a 321-event program in 2020. However, other reductions will end up cutting a total of 285 athlete places, compared to the 2016 Rio Games, with track and field alone losing 105 spots.

The 3-on-3 half-court basketball format will feature eight teams in each of the men's and women's tournaments.

Track cycling will also add men's and women's madison races, and swimming will see the addition of men's 800-meter freestyle and women's 1,500-meter freestyle events.

Some of the mixed-gender events added for Tokyo include a 4x100-meter mixed medley relay in swimming and a 4x400-meter mixed relay in track.

Overall, the number of mixed events will double from nine in Rio 2016 to 18 in Tokyo, and the IOC expects women to account for 48.8 percent of the athletes at the 2020 Games.

The new events announced Friday are in addition to decisions in August 2016 to add sports climbing, skateboarding, surfing, baseball and softball, and karate to the Tokyo program.

"The fascinating new events that we approved today, together with the five new sports that were added to the Tokyo 2020 programme last year, represent a step-change in the Olympic programme," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. "I am delighted that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be more youthful, more urban and will include more women."