3-on-3 Basketball, Mixed-Gender Relays Added to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tyler, Texas (KETK) - On Friday, the IOC executive board announced new events will be added to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 2020 Games will feature 339 medal events, as opposed to the 306 in 2016's Rio Games.

In August 2016, the IOC added baseball, softball, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing to the Tokyo Games.

The new events are as follows:

Aquatics (Swimming)

1) Men's 800m Freestyle

2) Women's 1500m Freestyle

3) Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Archery

1) Mixed Team Event

Athletics (Track & Field)

1) Mixed 4x400m Relay

Basketball

1) Women's 3-on-3 (8 Teams)

2) Men's 3-on-3 (8 Teams)

Cycling (BMX)

1) Women's Freestyle Park

2) Men's Freestyle Park

Cycling (Track)

1) Men's Madison

2) Women's Madison

Fencing

1) Men's Team Events

2) Women's Team Events

Judo

1) Mixed Team Event

Table Tennis

1) Mixed Doubles

Triathlon

1) Mixed Team Relay

**Editor's note: "Mixed" indicates the event will be mixed-gender.

The IOC says the decision is a "significant step toward achieving a 50 percent gender balance at the Olympic Games in both athletes and events."

The 2020 Games are set to kick off from Tokyo on July 24, 2020, with closing ceremonies slated for August 9, 2020.