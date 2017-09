UPDATE (9/22/17 10:00 a.m.):



The Greater Harrison County PSD has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for Grant View Acres customers.

Harrison County (9/20/17 9:01 a.m.):



The Greater Harrison County PSD has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Harrison County.

Grant View Acres customers are under advisory until further notice.

Call the Greater Harrison County PSD with any questions at 304-745-3463.