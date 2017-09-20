UPDATE: State Files Request for Continuance of Lena Lunsford's Trial

A motion to continue the trial of a former Lewis County woman accused in the death of her daughter was filed Wednesday in Lewis County Circuit Court.

According to the Lewis County Circuit Clerk, the state filed the motion to continue the trial of Lena Lunsford, who is charged in the 2011 disappearance and death of her then 3-year-old daughter Aliayah Lunsford. The trial was originally scheduled to take place the week of October 12.

Judge Jacob Reger is scheduled to address the motion on Thursday, October 5 at 1 p.m., according to one of Lena Lunsford's attorneys, Zachary Dyer.

"A lot of evidence has been gathered in this case over a period of six years," Dyer said.

He said the state presumably filed the motion to ensure that both sides are prepared for trial.

Lena Lunsford was arrested in November 2016 by authorities in Pinellas County, Florida. She was extradited back to West Virginia the following day and was indicted by a grand jury in Lewis County in March.

Deputies said Lena Lunsford hit Aliayah Lunsford in the head with a solid, handheld object on September 24, 2011 inside their home, which caused her death.

Dyer said he expects the trial to be held in January. He also said the defense is still contemplating a change of venue for the trial.