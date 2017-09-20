Liberty High School's Band Prepares for Annual Spectacular Show

With football season also comes preparations for halftime performances.

High school bands prepare year round for their performances and this year, Liberty High School's band hosts its annual Spectacular.

The event is the band's biggest fundraiser and is a way to bring bands together to perform without being a competitive environment.

Liberty's band has been hard at work preparing its New Orleans themed show for this weekend's event.

Victoria Lincoln, drum major, said "Running our show a whole lot and rehearsing our music and working on marching and just making sure everything looks really good for when we perform it for everybody."

The Spectacular is at Liberty High School's football field and starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.

