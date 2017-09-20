Liberty High School's Band Prepares for Annual Spectacular Show - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Liberty High School's Band Prepares for Annual Spectacular Show

Posted: Updated:
By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Connect

With football season also comes preparations for halftime performances.

High school bands prepare year round for their performances and this year, Liberty High School's band hosts its annual Spectacular.

The event is the band's biggest fundraiser and is a way to bring bands together to perform without being a competitive environment.

Liberty's band has been hard at work preparing its New Orleans themed show for this weekend's event.

Victoria Lincoln, drum major, said "Running our show a whole lot and rehearsing our music and working on marching and just making sure everything looks really good for when we perform it for everybody."

The Spectacular is at Liberty High School's football field and starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.
 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.