Local Author Adds New Book to Christmas Series

A local author has added another book to her series, 'Piper the Elf.'

Author Colleen Driscoll said the series is about a little girl elf and all of her adventures with Santa Claus and the other elves at the North Pole.

Driscoll will give a sneak peak of her new book, 'Piper the Elf Rides a Reindeer,' at a free book launch party. She said the launch will provide children with a chance to meet the author and see how a book comes to life.



Driscoll said, "And the book that is coming out this year, that just came out this month and the launch party is on Saturday. [The book] is about a little reindeer who comes over to the North Pole, and Piper wants to keep the reindeer. And Santa says she can only keep the reindeer if it can fly."

The book launch event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 23 at the Bridgeport Public Library. The event will include snacks, musical performances from local high schools and a book reading.