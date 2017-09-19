Steelers Staying Sharp for Week 3 Meeting With Chicago

The Steelers shift their attention to Chicago, their Week 3 opponent.

The Bears are 0-2, and look like a breeze of a match-up for Mike Tomlin's team, but at his weekly press conference Tuesday, the head coach said he doesn't want his team to take this week lightly. He said the Steelers need to continue to improve on both sides of the ball.

"We're too fragile, too new in this team's development process in terms of searching for consistency and acceptable level of play to take any other approach," said Tomlin.

The Steelers had a big let down last year in their third game. After opening 2-0, they were blown out by the Eagles on the road.

Tomlin added that he wants to see the defense force more turnovers this week. The Steelers are third in the league in total defense through three games.