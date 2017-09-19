Morgantown Man Indicted By Grand Jury on Campaign Fraud Related Charges

A Morgantown man was indicted by a federal grand jury on campaign fraud related charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, James L. Laurita Jr., 57, former president and CEO of Mepco is accused of devising a scheme to unlawfully use employees and their spouses to make a campaign contributions to federal campaigns using company funds.

The crimes allegedly occurred from March 2010 to July 2013.

Laurita was indicted on one count of “Scheme to Cause False Statements to Federal Election Commission,” two counts of “Causing Contributions in the Name of Another,” two counts of “Causing Excessive Contributions ,” and two counts of “Causing False Statement to Federal Election Commission.”