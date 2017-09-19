Morgantown City Council Meeting Discusses Airport Upgrades

Morgantown City Council discussed at length the Morgantown Municipal Airport at Tuesday's meeting.

A runway extension project is underway to accommodate larger aircrafts, such as 757’s. In addition, three new “T” hangars are also being built, and will eventually be leased by the city. There is a wait list to lease these hangars. Counselor Jenny Selin is happy with the progress of something so potentially crucial to the economy of Morgantown

“This will give people an opportunity to house their privately owned aircraft in a decent hangar. I think it’s wonderful that we’re continuing to work on runway extension and work on having an associated business park," said Smith.

New office space for an aircraft company was just leased at Morgantown Municipal Airport as well.