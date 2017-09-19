Conversation With Cops Event Held at WVU

The Office of Multicultural Programs in collaboration with the Center for Black Culture & Research held a "Conversation with Cops" event at the West Virginia University on Tuesday.

The event was a chance for students to ask police officers questions about whatever topic they wanted, and about the officer’s everyday duties and tasks. The night was about communication between students, members of the community and law enforcement. Lieutenant Matt Solomon was happy to make himself available to the community.

“We’re trying to be as transparent as we can be and make an impression upon young adults," said Solomon.

Title IX and the Peer Advocate Program were also involved with the event.