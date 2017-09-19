MOMS Club Raises Money for Flood Victims

Kids Kingdom, in conjunction with MOMS Club of Morgantown, held an event benefiting hurricane victims, Tuesday.

Kids Kingdom charged a small fee and had tons of activities for kids like bounce houses and face painting, while vendors made up of local mothers sold products.

Vendors donated a portion of their sales to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

There was also a raffle and concessions with all of the proceeds donated. Beth Matthews, co-owner of Kids Kingdom, thought it would be a good idea to work together to help hurricane relief efforts.

“I’m a member of MOMS Club, when they said that, I offered up the shop and play which is a monthly vendor fair that we do as the perfect avenue to bring the two together."

All raffle items and gift baskets were donated by local businesses and craftsmen.